St Helena Police Report – 10-16 January 2022

For the week Monday, 10, to Sunday, 16 January 2022, Police dealt with a total of 39 reports, resulting in four arrests.

One person was arrested for cultivating a controlled drug and failed to answer their bail by a set date. This person was subsequently charged to appear before the Magistrates Court.

One person was arrested for theft and, as a result, was charged to appear before the Magistrates Court.

One person was arrested for witness intimidation and was bailed to return to Police.

One person was arrested for assault but this later resulted in no further Police action.

Other incidents reported related to criminal damage, driving without a valid Drivers Licence, driving a motor vehicle in a dangerous or reckless manner, and reports of concern for safety.

Police also carried out a number of community engagements as well as serving summons.

SHG

18 January 2022