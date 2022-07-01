South Africa Lifts Coronavirus travel requirements

On Wednesday, 22 June 2022, the South African Governmentrepealed regulations relating to Coronavirus (COVID) restrictions within South Africa and related travel requirements for entering South Africa.

Persons travelling to or transiting through South Africa are no longer required to provide proof of vaccination status or a PCR test result upon entering the South African borders, this applies to both non vaccinated and fully vaccinated travellers.

All persons planning onward travel from South Africa are advised to check the entry requirements for any other countries of which they plan to visit. If a proof of vaccination letter is required this should be arranged with the COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards at the Health Services Directorate, prior to departure.

SHG

1 July 2022