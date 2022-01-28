SHG Service Delivery Survey Feedback

St Helena Government (SHG) continues to run a ‘live’ Service Delivery Survey to gauge customer satisfaction of services offered by SHG. This user-friendly survey which was launched in January 2021, gives customers a chance to rate their satisfaction with 24 services provided by SHG. These services range from the Public Transport Service to the Public Library and Waste Management Service, and customers are encouraged to provide feedback on how they feel a particular service can be improved.

A summary of the survey results along with the comments are shared with the respective Portfolios providing the services in question. The Portfolios will consider what action, if any, can be taken to improve the services on offer.

In November 2021 we published an infographic reporting feedback received on the services provided by the Environment, Natural Resources & Planning Portfolio, and the actions taken. Attached to this press release is our second infographic reporting customer feedback on our health services, along with the response from the Health Services Directorate.

The Service Delivery Survey can be found on the SHG Website, in the Public Library, and also in the Post and Customer Services Centre in Jamestown. Alternatively, the Survey can be completed online via the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/SHG-Services.

Hard copies of completed surveys can be sent to Information and Research Support Officer, Linda Benjamin, at the Castle, Jamestown, or via email: linda.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

28 January 2022