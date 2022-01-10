Scotland Embankment Stabilisation Contract Awarded

Following an open procurement exercise conducted in December 2021, St Helena Government has entered into a contract with Grocock’s Contractors of Trap Cott for the Scotland Embankment Stabilisation Project which is the construction of a reinforced concrete retaining wall and masonry repair works at a residence in Scotland, St Pauls. The total value of this contract is £16,345.03 (Sixteen Thousand, Three Hundred and Forty Five Pounds and Three Pence).

Works commenced on-site today, Monday 10 January, and is programmed for completion in March 2022.

This Project is being funded under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) Micro Projects. Executive Council previously agreed a number of smaller Micro Projects under EDIP up to the value of £50,000, which can be implemented relatively quickly with a low total cost and which are not subject to detailed business cases.

Members of the public will be kept informed of progress and are thanked for their understanding during this time.

SHG

10 January 2022