The public is advised that the Roads Section will be carrying out maintenance works on Napoleon Street and Market Street, near the Bank of St Helena, between 7.30am and 3pm on Sunday, 6 March 2022.

The roads will remain open whilst the maintenance works are being undertaken, but persons are advised to drive with caution when entering these areas.

The public is thanked in advance for their cooperation.

SHG

1 March 2022