Road Closure – Spring Gut Junction To Rosemary Plain

The public is advised that the road, from Spring Gut junction to Rosemary Plain, will be closed between 9am and 3pm every Wednesday for a period of five weeks, commencing Wednesday, 27 July 2022.

This closure is to allow the Forestry Section of the Agriculture & Natural Resources Division to harvest firewood.

During these closures, the diversion route will be via Farm Buildings Road. Appropriate signage will be in place.

The Forestry Section would like to thank the public in advance for their cooperation.

SHG

21 July 2022