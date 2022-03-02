The Highways Authority has given approval for the road from The Guide Hall, Jamestown, through to Parish Block, near The Brow, to be closed with immediate effect until Wednesday, 30 March 2022.

This road closure is to allow the Contractor to repair the portion of the historic wall on Side Path Road which collapsed on 1 March 2022.

During this closure, only emergency services will be granted access. Pedestrians will be allowed access, but are asked to be vigilant in this area. Appropriate signage will be in place.

Other road users are asked to use the access from Market Street entrance through Seales Corner.

The public is thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

2 March 2022