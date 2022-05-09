Requirements for vaccination against COVID-19

The recent reduction of quarantine periods on St Helena are affected by a person’s vaccinations status. Please see below the current document providing vaccination requirements for St Helena:

Requirements for vaccination against coronavirus as determined by the Director of Health in accordance with the Public Health (Prevention of Formidable Diseases), (Coronavirus No. 2) Regulations 2020.

Unvaccinated person – means a person who is not a vaccinated person.

Vaccinated person – means a person who is fully compliant with the requirements for vaccination against coronavirus as determined by the Director of Health.

Vaccinated persons – entering St Helena will be required to quarantine for a period of seven days.

Unvaccinated persons – entering St Helena will be required to quarantine for a period of ten days.

Quarantining in groups – persons who quarantine together in the same location as a group, will be required to quarantine for ten days if the group consists of vaccinated and unvaccinated persons.

Children under the age of five years- Children under five years are not required to be vaccinated and are therefore not deemed unvaccinated persons. Therefore vaccinated persons who quarantine with unvaccinated children under the age of 5 years will be directed to quarantine for 7 days.

What are the requirements for vaccination against Coronavirus as determined by the Director of Health?

Persons are determined to be vaccinated persons if they have been vaccinated with the recommended dosage of an accepted COVID 19 Vaccine (Table 1 below) for at least 14 days, and they can provide Acceptable Proof of Vaccination ( Table 2 below)

Table 1:

Accepted COVID-19 Vaccines Vaccines Approved or Authorised by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Vaccines Listed for Emergency Use (EUL) by the World Health Organization Certain Clinical Trial Vaccines which Have Confirmed Efficacy Single dose Janssen/J&J Janssen/J&J 2-dose series Pfizer-BioNTech Moderna Pfizer-BioNTech Moderna AstraZeneca Covaxin Covishield BIBP/Sinopharm Sinovac Novavax/Covovax Medicago

Table 2: Acceptable Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination Documentation Type Examples Verifiable records (digital or paper) Vaccination certificate with QR code1, digital pass via Smartphone application with QR code1 (e.g., United Kingdom National Health Service COVID Pass, European Union Digital COVID Certificate) Non-verifiable paper records Printout of COVID-19 vaccination record or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued at national or subnational level or by an authorised vaccine provider (e.g., the CDC vaccination card) Non-verifiable digital records Digital photos of vaccination card or record, downloaded vaccine record or vaccination certificate from official source (e.g., public health agency, government agency, or other authorised vaccine provider), or a mobile phone application without QR code1

The QR code in a verifiable vaccination record links to information confirming the credential was generated from an immunization record in an official database and is protected from tampering.

All forms of proof of COVID-19 vaccination must have:

Personal identifiers (full name plus at least one other identifier such as date of birth or passport number) that match the personal identifiers on the passenger’s passport or other travel documents

Name of official source issuing the record (e.g., public health agency, government agency, or other authorised vaccine provider)

Vaccine manufacturer and date(s) of vaccination.

How are the 14 days from vaccination calculated:

Your last dose must have been given a full 14 days before the day you board your flight to St Helena

You are considered fully vaccinated on the 14th day after the vaccination series was completed. (Completion means both doses of a two dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine as per Table 1: Accepted COVID-19 Vaccines). For example, if your last dose of a 2 dose vaccine was any time on 1 October, then 15 October, would be the first day that you meet the 14-day requirement.

Do children need to be vaccinated?

Children aged 5-17 years need to be double vaccinated to be considered vaccinated persons

Children aged 5-17 who are partially vaccinated (one dose) are NOT considered vaccinated persons

Children under the age of five years old are not required to be vaccinated and are therefore not deemed unvaccinated persons.

SHG

9 May 2022