Requirements for COVID free zones within the General Hospital

The Health Services Directorate would like to remind the public that there will be COVID Free Zones within the General Hospital and surrounding buildings during the period in which community spread of COVID-19 is expected.

COVID Free Zones will have procedures or requirements in place to keep the area COVID-19 free to ensure delivery of service. The requirements for each area are below:

The General Hospital, Main Ward areas:

With effect from today, Wednesday 10 August 2022, visiting hours for patients within the General Hospital will be reduced to the following times:

2pm to 5pm and 6.30pm to 8pm

Patients will be restricted to only two visitors each day. Different visitors will be permitted on subsequent days

From Friday, 12 August, visitors will need to be tested for COVID-19 before each visit and are required to wear a mask within the Hospital (visitors should bring a mask with them). If a person visits more than once in a day and has provided a negative test result, then they will not be required to be retested for that day.

Visitors are asked to arrive at the Flu Pod at least 30 – 45 minutes before visiting hours in order to be tested before entering the Hospital (visitors from 16+ years only, no children will be allowed in the first instance).

The General Practitioner (Outpatient) Clinics and Hospital Laboratory Appointments:

With effect from Friday, 12 August 2022; If persons are required to have a face to face GP appointment or visit the Hospital Laboratory for tests, they will need to attend the Flu Pod before their visit to have a lateral flow test

When attending an appointment within the Outpatients area or at the Hospital Laboratory patients will be required to wear a face mask.

The Dental Clinic:

Persons with appointments for the dentist will be tested upon their arrival to the Dental Clinic by staff

SHG

10 August 2022