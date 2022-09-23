Recall of Purity Baby Powder

The Health Services Directorate has received a notification that, as a precautionary measure, PURITY Essentials Baby Powder products are being recalled by Tiger Consumer Brands Limited.

The recall is due to trace levels of asbestos being found in test samples from a batch of pharmaceutical grade talc powder used as a raw material in the production of the product. The company has advised that despite having found no evidence of contaminated products being used for production, consumer safety is still an absolute priority. The company has therefore considered it appropriate to undertake a precautionary recall.

Merchants on-Island have advised that they currently do not have these items in stock or within their outlets. However, the Health Services Directorate is asking all members of the public to check at home if they have any of the products that are being recalled. The products are listed below:

Product Description Weight Barcode PURITY Essentials Baby Powder/ Purity & Elizabeth Anne’s Essentials Baby Powder 100g 6009523601859 PURITY Essentials Baby Powder/ Purity & Elizabeth Anne’s Essentials Baby Powder 200g 6009523601866 PURITY Essentials Baby Powder/ Purity & Elizabeth Anne’s Essentials Baby Powder 400g 6009523601828 PURITY & Elizabeth Anne’s Fresh Baby Powder 400g 6009523604515

If you do have products at home with the above details, you should return it to the place it was bought from or dispose of it appropriately. If any persons have any further queries please feel free to contact the Environmental Health Services on tel: 22713.

23 September 2022