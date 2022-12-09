Public Consultation on draft Immigration Policy

9 December 2022
The Immigration team would like to thank the public for attending the consultation for the proposed updates to the draft Immigration Policy.
During the month of November 2022, SHG officials, accompanied by Ministers held the following public consultation meetings on the draft Immigration Policy:
|Date
|Venue
|Attendees
|Monday, 7 November
|Jamestown Community Centre
|21
|Tuesday, 8 November
|Chamber of Commerce
|12
|Wednesday, 9 November
|Half Tree Hollow Community Centre
|17
|Thursday, 10 November
|Prince Andrew School Student Council
|24
|Monday, 14 November
|Blue Hill Community Centre
|2
|Wednesday, 16 November
|Kingshurst Community Centre
|28
|Monday, 21 November
|Sandy Bay Community Centre
|16
|Wednesday, 23 November
|Harford Community Centre
|18
|Thursday, 24 November
|Silver Hill, Levelwood
|8
|Monday, 28 November
|St Marys Church, Briars
|25
|Wednesday, 30 November
|St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s
|6
A total of 177 people attended in person.
The draft policy proposed the following key areas for change:
- Simplifying processes by having only two types of visa: Work and/or Entry.
- Separating St Helenian Status to those who were born as Saints or via decent
- Providing a new Permanent Residence Status for those who weren’t born as Saints. They would have the same rights and privileges as those with Saint Status, but without the actual name.
- Reminding the public of Sustainable Developments proposed Fast Track service for Permanent Residency via the Skills Shortage Occupation List or as High Net Worth Individuals.
The public are reminded that views or comments on any of the above proposed changes can still be submitted to Head of Immigration, Emerald Newman-Yon, until the end of December 2022 via email: emerald.newman-yon@sainthelena.gov.sh.
The feedback from the consultation will now be collated and a frequently asked questions and updated draft document will be published in due course.
