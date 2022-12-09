St Helena Government

Public Consultation on draft Immigration Policy

9 December 2022

The Immigration team would like to thank the public for attending the consultation for the proposed updates to the draft Immigration Policy.

During the month of November 2022, SHG officials, accompanied by Ministers held the following public consultation meetings on the draft Immigration Policy:

DateVenueAttendees
Monday, 7 NovemberJamestown Community Centre21
Tuesday, 8 NovemberChamber of Commerce12
Wednesday, 9 NovemberHalf Tree Hollow Community Centre17
Thursday, 10 NovemberPrince Andrew School Student Council24
Monday, 14 NovemberBlue Hill Community Centre2
Wednesday, 16 NovemberKingshurst Community Centre28
Monday, 21 NovemberSandy Bay Community Centre16
Wednesday, 23 NovemberHarford Community Centre18
Thursday, 24 NovemberSilver Hill, Levelwood8
Monday, 28 NovemberSt Marys Church, Briars25
Wednesday, 30 NovemberSt Michael’s Church, Rupert’s6

A total of 177 people attended in person.

The draft policy proposed the following key areas for change:

  • Simplifying processes by having only two types of visa: Work and/or Entry.
  • Separating St Helenian Status to those who were born as Saints or via decent
  • Providing a new Permanent Residence Status for those who weren’t born as Saints. They would have the same rights and privileges as those with Saint Status, but without the actual name.
  • Reminding the public of Sustainable Developments proposed Fast Track service for Permanent Residency via the Skills Shortage Occupation List or as High Net Worth Individuals.

The public are reminded that views or comments on any of the above proposed changes can still be submitted to Head of Immigration, Emerald Newman-Yon, until the end of December 2022 via email: emerald.newman-yon@sainthelena.gov.sh.

The feedback from the consultation will now be collated and a frequently asked questions and updated draft document will be published in due course.

