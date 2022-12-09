Public Consultation on draft Immigration Policy

The Immigration team would like to thank the public for attending the consultation for the proposed updates to the draft Immigration Policy.

During the month of November 2022, SHG officials, accompanied by Ministers held the following public consultation meetings on the draft Immigration Policy:

Date Venue Attendees Monday, 7 November Jamestown Community Centre 21 Tuesday, 8 November Chamber of Commerce 12 Wednesday, 9 November Half Tree Hollow Community Centre 17 Thursday, 10 November Prince Andrew School Student Council 24 Monday, 14 November Blue Hill Community Centre 2 Wednesday, 16 November Kingshurst Community Centre 28 Monday, 21 November Sandy Bay Community Centre 16 Wednesday, 23 November Harford Community Centre 18 Thursday, 24 November Silver Hill, Levelwood 8 Monday, 28 November St Marys Church, Briars 25 Wednesday, 30 November St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s 6

A total of 177 people attended in person.

The draft policy proposed the following key areas for change:

Simplifying processes by having only two types of visa: Work and/or Entry.

Separating St Helenian Status to those who were born as Saints or via decent

Providing a new Permanent Residence Status for those who weren’t born as Saints. They would have the same rights and privileges as those with Saint Status, but without the actual name.

Reminding the public of Sustainable Developments proposed Fast Track service for Permanent Residency via the Skills Shortage Occupation List or as High Net Worth Individuals.

The public are reminded that views or comments on any of the above proposed changes can still be submitted to Head of Immigration, Emerald Newman-Yon, until the end of December 2022 via email: emerald.newman-yon@sainthelena.gov.sh.

The feedback from the consultation will now be collated and a frequently asked questions and updated draft document will be published in due course.

