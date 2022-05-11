Provisional Register Of Electors Published

The Provisional Register of Electors was published on Monday, 9 May 2022.

Members of the public now have up until Tuesday, 24 May 2022, to make any amendments to the Register to ensure that the final version, that will be effective from 1 July 2022, is as up-to-date and accurate as possible.

Eligible persons can:

Apply to amend any of their personal details which may be out of date. For example, they may have changed their name since they last applied to be included on the Register, or may now live in a different Electoral District and would like to change their address

Amend the Register to enable voting in a different district from that in which you reside. For example: an eligible person may live in Longwood and work in Jamestown, so when there is an election, it may be more convenient for them to vote in Jamestown during the working day

Apply to include their name in the Register. Persons eligible to be registered must: (a) Have St Helenian Status as defined in the Immigration Ordinance, 2011; and (b) be 17 years of age or older with St Helena as their ordinary place of residence

Apply to remove their name, or the name of someone who has died or left the Island or who might be no longer eligible for inclusion in the Register.

The Provisional Register can be found on the SHG Website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/news/government-gazettes/.

Hard copies will be available at the following locations:

Post & Customer Service Centre, Jamestown

Public Library, Jamestown

ENRPP Offices, Scotland

Rural sub Post Offices.

Copies are also held by the Registration and Assistant Registration Officers, who are Carol Henry, Gillian Francis, Connie Johnson, and Anita Legg, at the Castle, Jamestown, and the Assistant Registration Officers: Alfreda Yon, Alicia Thomas, Anita Legg, Brenda Thomas, Christina Henry, Connie Johnson, Douglas Bennett, Elizabeth March, Georgina Young, Jane Augustus, Karen Yon, Michelle Yon, Olive Williams, Pamela Joshua, Paula Moyce, Phyllis Coleman, Robert Essex, and Stedson Francis. A copy is also available at the Office of the Administrator, Ascension Island.

Applications to amend the Register using the prescribed form ‘A’ will need to be submitted to the Registration Officer, at the Castle, by no later than 4pm on Tuesday, 24 May 2022.

Any person who wishes to have their name included on the register and who is temporarily absent from the Island for purposes of employment, education, or medical treatment will be required to use the prescribed form ‘B’.

Forms ‘A’ and ‘B’ are available on the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/elections/. Copies are also available from the Registration and Assistant Registration Officers and the Castle Reception.

Further information about registering and making amendments may be obtained from the Registration Officer, Carol Henry, at the Castle, on tel: 22470 or via email: carol.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh.

#StHelena #ProvisionalRegisterOfElectors

SHG

11 May 2022