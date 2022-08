The public is advised that the public toilets at the Wharf, Jamestown, will remain closed until further notice. However, members of the public are encouraged to use the two portable toilets, which have been placed near the public toilets at the Wharf, as a temporary measure until such time that the public toilets can be reopened.

Members of the public are asked to respect and not vandalise the portable toilets, and are thanked for their continued cooperation.

SHG

1 August 2022