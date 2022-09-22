Pharmacy Closed on Wednesday’s

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that with effect from Wednesday, 28 September 2022, the Pharmacy will be closed on Wednesdays.



The closure on Wednesdays will allow the Pharmacy staff to process the weekly medication orders for the General Hospital, the general public and for the Health Services Directorates’ care facilities.



Please see below the opening hours for the Pharmacy commencing Wednesday, 28 September 2022:

Monday 9am – 3.30pm (closed 1.30pm – 2pm for lunch) Tuesday 9am – 3.30pm (closed 1.30pm – 2pm for lunch) Wednesday CLOSED Thursday 9am – 3.30pm (closed 1.30pm – 2pm for lunch) Friday 9am – 3.30pm (closed 1.30pm – 2pm for lunch) Saturday 9am – 11.30am Sunday CLOSED

The Health Services Directorate would like to thank the public for their cooperation and understanding at this time and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

SHG,

22 September 2022