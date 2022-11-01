Legislative Council, Portfolio Directors, SHG officials and the Legislative Council Office staff will participate in a Parliamentary Workshop from Monday, 31 October, to Friday, 4 November 2022.

This training will be delivered on-Island by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) HQ and is an intensive one-week training course focusing on the role of Ministers, the importance of committees and parliamentary procedure.

Messages for any of the Councillors during this period may be left with the Castle Receptionist on tel: 22470.

SHG

28 October 2022