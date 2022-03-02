New temporary Pharmacy closing time 

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that the Pharmacy will now close at 3.30pm on weekdays. This is effective from today, Wednesday 2 March 2022, and will continue for the period the Half Tree Hollow Clinic is closed for works.

The earlier closing time will enable Pharmacy staff to process prescription requests which would normally be completed on the Dispensary bus visit to Half Tree Hollow Clinic. In turn this will reduce requests to be processed during opening hours and prevent extended waiting periods currently being experienced.

The public is reminded that all requests for repeat prescriptions are required 48 hours in advance of collection and that these will be processed on weekdays only. The Pharmacy can be contacted via tel: 22500 for repeat requests.

SHG

2 March 2022