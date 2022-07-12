LNG Tanker ‘Flex Vigilant’ arriving tonight to evacuate sick crew member

St Helena Authorities have received a request from LNG Tanker Flex Vigilant for medical assistance for a sick crew member. This is not COVID-19 related and there is no indication of COVID-19 or any symptoms amongst crew members on-board the vessel.

The vessel does not have appropriate medical facilities on-board and, as per the Island’s SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) obligations, St Helena will assist as the nearest port of call.

The Flex Vigilant’s last port of call was Singapore which she departed on 23 June 2022. By the time of her estimated arrival at St Helena at 8pm tonight, Tuesday 12 July 2022, the vessel will have been at sea for 19 days.

A multi-agency meeting, chaired by the Acting Chief of Police, including representatives from the Safety, Security & Home Affairs and Health & Social Care Portfolios, and Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc was held today, Tuesday 12 July, to plan and coordinate the safe extraction of the crew member.

The vessel will anchor in James Bay and will be boarded by relevant personnel. All COVID-19 protocols and procedures, as per the Island’s Standard Operating Procedures for arriving vessels, will be strictly adhered to and the sick crew member will undertake lateral flow tests.

The crew member’s condition will be assessed by medical staff and, following the assessment, the crew member will be extracted and treated at the General Hospital if Covid test results are negative. If there is a positive test result, the crew member will be treated at Bradley’s Hospital under quarantine conditions.

The Flex Vigilant will continue on its journey following the medical assessment and advice from Health officials.

SHG

12 July 2022