The Building Maintenance Section of the Treasury, Infrastructure & Sustainable Development Portfolio has contracted Adam Grocock to carry out maintenance on the lights on Jacob’s Ladder.

The maintenance work will involve drilling and digging to remove and replace rusted light columns. In the interest of public safety, Jacob’s Ladder will be closed to pedestrians on Sunday, 26 June 2022, between 8am and 4pm.

The public is thanked in advance for their cooperation.

SHG

22 June 2022