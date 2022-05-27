Immigration office relocating

The following is a Public Announcement from the Immigration section of the Safety Security and Home Affairs Portfolio:

The Immigration section would like to advise the public that their office at Coleman House will be closed from Monday, 30 May to Thursday, 2 June 2022. This closure is to enable the team to relocate to the lower floor of the Customs Building at the Wharf, Jamestown.

During the closure, all urgent queries can be communicated to the on-duty Police Controller, at Police Headquarters, Coleman House on telephone number 22626.

Normal business will resume on Tuesday, 7 June 2022.

The Immigration section would like to thank the public in advance for their cooperation during this time.

SHG

27 May 2022