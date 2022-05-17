Head Of Tourism Departs For Overseas Travel Show

St Helena Government’s Head of Tourism, Matthew Joshua, departed St Helena on Saturday, 7 May 2022, to attend the We Are Africa travel show in Cape Town. While overseas, Matthew will also meet with a range of tourism stakeholders in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

We Are Africa is a leading travel/trade show that offers international buyers and media a significant opportunity to encounter the most extraordinary travel experiences that Africa and surrounding destinations have to offer. The event includes conferencing and networking activities. The primary purpose of the trip will be to secure tourism business for the Island through tour operators for 2023 and beyond.

We Are Africa is one of two annual travel/trade shows identified as vital and beneficial for St Helena to attend. Matthew is the only representative from St Helena attending We Are Africa this year.

During the period Matthew is away from the Island, Visitor Information Services at the Tourist Office, The Canister, Jamestown, will be available Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 12.30pm each day.

Matthew will remain contactable via email address: matthew.joshua@sainthelena.gov.sh.

17 May 2022