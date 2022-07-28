Governor Designate to arrive on Saturday 13 August

The Governor Designate of St Helena, Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha, Mr Nigel Phillips CBE accompanied by his wife Emma, will arrive at St Helena on Saturday, 13 August 2022.

The Governor Designate and Mrs Phillips will be met at St Helena Airport by the Acting Governor, the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and the Aide de Camp.

The Governor Designate and Mrs Phillips will then be taken to Plantation House.

The Inauguration Ceremony will then take place in front of the Court House, starting at 4pm, when the Oaths of Office will be administered by the Sheriff of St Helena, Mrs Ethel Yon OBE.

As this will be the first public event following the lifting of quarantine requirements, the number of invited guests will be fewer than previous Inauguration Ceremonies and the traditional meet and greet for invited guests and members of the public will not take place on this occasion.

Following the Ceremony, His Excellency and Mrs Phillips will proceed to the Supreme House where they will meet Members of the St Helena Legislative Council.

#StHelena #NewGovernor #InaugurationCeremony

SHG

28 July 2022