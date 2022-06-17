Exemption for returning Engineer to finalise critical repair and maintenance work at General Hospital

The contracted specialist engineer from Siemens Healthineers in South Africa, who visited St Helena in April to undertake critical repair and maintenance work on the scanners within the Radiology Department of the General Hospital, will now return to the Island tomorrow, Saturday 18 June, to complete the maintenance work within the Radiology Department. The engineer will depart the Island on Sunday, 19 June 2022.

Governor in Council has given approval for the engineer to be exempt from quarantine for the period required to complete the maintenance work. The exemption is subject to the condition that, save when performing such work, the engineer must remain at the location where they are directed to quarantine by a Proper Officer and must at all times comply with all other requirements as directed by the Proper Officer or the Director of Health.

The engineer will be required to perform daily Lateral Flow Tests during their visit. Relevant personnel have carried out risk assessments and all personnel involved have been briefed on the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures that will be implemented during works.

SHG

17 June 2022