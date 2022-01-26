Dental Department To Launch Flossuary Challenge

The Dental Department will soon be launching the ‘Flossuary Challenge’ – a 28-day challenge designed to encourage persons to clean in between their teeth once a day for 28 consecutive days.

To aid the challenge, the Dental Department will have a free ‘Flossuary’ pack, including guidance on how to clean between your teeth, a 28-day chart and product samples.

If you’re interested in participating in the challenge and to collect your free ‘Flossuary’ pack, please call the Dental Department on tel: 22500 or email: charmaine.buckley@sainthelena.gov.sh or mandy.fowler@sainthelena.gov.sh or desiree.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh by no later than Friday, 28 January 2022.

Regular patients will be provided with a free interdental aid pack as per recommendation by the Dental Therapist.

SHG

26 January 2022