COVID-19 Vaccination Programme

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that the next round of COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be arranged in September and October 2022 for those requiring a first primary or first booster dose. These clinics will be announced in due course.

The current recommendation for COVID-19 vaccines in the UK is as follows:

5 -11 years – a first and second primary dose

12+ years – a first and second primary with one booster dose

75+ years – first and second primary dose and two booster doses.

The vaccination programme on St Helena has exceeded the UK recommendation by offering a second booster dose to age groups below the recommended 75+ years. This was possible due to having additional doses of the vaccine on-Island.

SHG

16 August 2022