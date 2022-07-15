COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics , 18-22 July 2022

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that there will be COVID-19 vaccination clinics held at the various district community centres around the island, commencing from Monday, 18 to Friday, 22 July 2022 (see below).

The clinics are for any eligible persons who would like to receive a first or second primary dose, or a first booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Second booster doses will only be administered to eligible persons aged 50 + years who have received their first booster dose prior to and including January 2022.

A flu vaccination will also be offered at the clinic to persons aged 60 + years only.

The clinics will be operated on a walk-in basis therefore there is no need to register your name. Clinics for the next defined age group will be communicated in due course, the public’s cooperation is appreciated during this time.

Please see table below for details:

Week commencing 18 July 2022 Date Venue Time Monday, 18 July Jamestown, Community Centre 9am – 3pm Tuesday, 19 July Community Care Centre, HTH 9am – 3pm Wednesday, 20 July Levelwood Clinic 9am – 3pm Thursday, 21 July Sandy Bay, Community Centre

Blue Hill, Community Centre 9am – 12:30pm

1pm – 3pm Friday 22 July Harford, Community Centre 9am – 3pm

You are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes. If you do not bring along your card you will not receive your vaccination.

Any persons who have misplaced their yellow vaccination card, please contact Grace Richards prior to attending the clinic. Grace can be contacted on tel: 22500 or via email: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves, to protect St Helena.

SHG

15 July 2022