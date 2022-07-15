St Helena Government

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics , 18-22 July 2022

15 July 2022

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that there will be COVID-19 vaccination clinics held at the various district community centres around the island, commencing from Monday, 18 to Friday, 22 July 2022 (see below).  

The clinics are for any eligible persons who would like to receive a first or second primary dose, or a first booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Second booster doses will only be administered to eligible persons aged 50 + years who have received their first booster dose prior to and including January 2022. 

A flu vaccination will also be offered at the clinic to persons aged 60 + years only.

The clinics will be operated on a walk-in basis therefore there is no need to register your name.  Clinics for the next defined age group will be communicated in due course, the public’s cooperation is appreciated during this time. 

Please see table below for details:

Week commencing 18 July 2022
DateVenueTime
Monday,  18 JulyJamestown, Community Centre9am  – 3pm
Tuesday, 19 JulyCommunity Care Centre, HTH9am  – 3pm
Wednesday, 20 JulyLevelwood Clinic9am – 3pm
Thursday, 21 JulySandy Bay, Community Centre  
Blue Hill, Community Centre 		9am – 12:30pm    
1pm – 3pm
Friday 22 JulyHarford, Community Centre9am – 3pm
 

You are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes. If you do not bring along your card you will not receive your vaccination.

Any persons who have misplaced their yellow vaccination card, please contact Grace Richards prior to attending the clinic. Grace can be contacted on tel: 22500 or via email: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves, to protect St Helena. 

SHG

