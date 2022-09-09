COVID-19 Statistics Update for St Helena

The St Helena Health Services Directorate, would like to inform the public that a total of 57 positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified on-Island since the lifting of quarantine on Monday, 8, August 2022.

There have been no hospitalisations at this time.

The public is advised to continue to practice good hand and respiratory hygiene and to call the COVID Helpline via tel: 25888 if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Note to Editors: Figures used within these updates are results from the St Helena Health Directorates testing clinics and those reported to the Health Directorate from individuals testing independently.

SHG

9 September 2022