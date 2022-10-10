COVID-19 Statistics for St Helena – 30 Sept to 6 Oct 2022

The St Helena Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that 92 positive cases of COVID-19 were identified/reported within the community during the period Friday, 30 September, to Thursday, 6 October 2022.

A total of 1748 positive cases have been identified since the lifting of quarantine on Monday, 8 August 2022.

The public is advised to continue to practice good hand and respiratory hygiene and to call the COVID Helpline via tel: 25888 if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

If you have self-tested and are positive, please call the COVID Helpline to report your result so that your health record can be updated. You will be asked for your name, date of birth, and the date you tested positive.

SHG

10 October 2022