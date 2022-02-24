COVID-19 Paediatric Vaccines- Extended Period for Parental consent

The Health Services Directorate distributed information leaflets and consent forms this week to parents/guardians of children aged 5-11 years old. The letter/consent forms offer the Paediatric COVID-19 vaccination to be administered within the coming weeks.

Following feedback from these parents/guardians requesting more time to consider this offer- the Health Services would like to advise that the date for consent forms to be returned has been extended to Monday, 7 March 2022.

Parents are reminded that there are contact details included within the letter should they require further information or consultation before giving consent to vaccinate their child.

SHG

24 February 2022