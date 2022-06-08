The public is advised that Elected Members will hold a round of constituency meetings during June and July.

These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your District Representative and raise any issues you might have.

Constituency meetings will take place at 7.30pm as follows:

Date Venue Wednesday, 15June Silver Hill Bar, Levelwood Tuesday, 21 June St Mary’s Church, The Briars Wednesday, 22 June Kingshurst Community Centre Wednesday, 22 June Blue Hill Community Centre Thursday, 23 June Sandy Bay Community Centre Monday, 27 June Jamestown Community Centre Wednesday, 29 June Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Wednesday, 6 July Harford Community Centre TBC St Michael’s Church, Ruperts

Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views.

SHG

8 June 2022