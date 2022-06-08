8 June 2022
The public is advised that Elected Members will hold a round of constituency meetings during June and July.
These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your District Representative and raise any issues you might have.
Constituency meetings will take place at 7.30pm as follows:
|Date
|Venue
|Wednesday, 15June
|Silver Hill Bar, Levelwood
|Tuesday, 21 June
|St Mary’s Church, The Briars
|Wednesday, 22 June
|Kingshurst Community Centre
|Wednesday, 22 June
|Blue Hill Community Centre
|Thursday, 23 June
|Sandy Bay Community Centre
|Monday, 27 June
|Jamestown Community Centre
|Wednesday, 29 June
|Half Tree Hollow Community Centre
|Wednesday, 6 July
|Harford Community Centre
|TBC
|St Michael’s Church, Ruperts
Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views.
SHG
8 June 2022