St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Constituency Meetings

8 June 2022

The public is advised that Elected Members will hold a round of constituency meetings during June and July.

These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your District Representative and raise any issues you might have.

Constituency meetings will take place at 7.30pm as follows:

DateVenue
Wednesday, 15JuneSilver Hill Bar, Levelwood
Tuesday, 21 JuneSt Mary’s Church, The Briars
Wednesday, 22 JuneKingshurst Community Centre  
Wednesday, 22 JuneBlue Hill Community Centre  
Thursday, 23 June  Sandy Bay Community Centre  
Monday, 27 June Jamestown Community Centre  
Wednesday, 29 JuneHalf Tree Hollow Community Centre  
Wednesday, 6 JulyHarford Community Centre
TBCSt Michael’s Church, Ruperts

Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views.

SHG

8 June 2022

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: kimberley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh