Community & District Roads Grants Awarded

The Infrastructure Section of the Treasury, Infrastructure & Sustainable Development Portfolio would like to advise the public that funding applications for community and district roads have now been awarded.

A total of 24 applications were received. All applicants’ roads were inspected and rated according to condition, the number of houses served by the road, and the number of vulnerable people as certified by a Medical Officer served by the road.

Successful applications have now received a grant of up to £2,500 and work is being carried out.

SHG

22 March 2022

