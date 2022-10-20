Closure of Emergency Dental Clinic – Tuesday, 25 October 2022

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that the emergency dental clinic, which is normally open to the public between 8:30 and 9:30 every weekday, will be closed on Tuesday, 25 October 2022.

Persons who experience any dental emergency during this time are asked to call the Dental Clinic via telephone on 25387 where they will be triaged by a Dental Nurse.

This closure will be for Tuesday 25 October only. The normal emergency dental clinic will resume from Wednesday 26 October 2022.

The public is thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation

SHG

20 October 2022