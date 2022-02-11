Changes to rules for international travellers to the UK.

The rules for persons entering the UK from international countries changed with effect from Friday, 11 February 2022.

All persons will still be required to fill in a passenger locator form before travelling to the UK.

Persons who are classed as fully vaccinated will not need to take a COVID-19 test before you travel to the UK or after you arrive, nor will you need to quarantine when you arrive.

At this time to qualify as fully vaccinated you must provide proof that you have received two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, a combination of two doses also qualifies, for example a first dose Astra-Zeneca and second dose Pfizer.

You must have been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days before your arrival to the UK.

At this time a booster vaccination is not included to qualify as fully vaccinated to enter the UK, however this is subject to change therefore people are encouraged to receive their booster.

Persons who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK will need to,

Show proof of a negative COVID-19 test – test to be taken in the 2 days before you travel.

Book and pay for a COVID-19 PCR test – to be taken before the end of day two of your arrival to the UK, the day you arrive is to be counted as day 0. You will need to book the PCR test before you travel.

You will not need to quarantine, unless the result of the PCR test is positive.

For further information regarding your proof of vaccination please contact COVID-19 Co-ordinator, Grace Richards, on tel. 22500 or via email: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh .

Persons who plan onward travel from the UK/Accra are advised to check the entry requirements of the country they plan to visit prior to departure from St Helena.

SHG

11 February 2022