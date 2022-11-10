Changes introduced to repeat prescription orders and charges

The Health and Social Care Portfolio would like to inform the public that the Pharmacy will now be dispensing repeat prescription drugs in batches of three month supplies. This is being done to reduce the number of persons visiting the Pharmacy for repeat prescriptions. It is anticipated that with a three month supply given to patients each time, this will reduce the daily demand on the pharmacy service. This will then allow a more efficient and effective service to be provided to persons requiring immediate prescriptions, as well as other services provided by the Pharmacy, such as to the General Hospital and Social Care Facilities.

The Pharmacy will also revert back to charging the normal full price of £2.60 for each prescription. Since August, the Pharmacy trialled dispensing two months’ worth of supplies to patients whilst charging for one month’s supply only. This was done during the Island’s COVID-19 transition period following the removal of quarantine. This was also designed to reduce the number of people within the Pharmacy so as to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, ensuring that the Pharmacy’s essential services could be continued throughout this period.

The public is reminded that all requests for repeat prescriptions are required five working days in advance of collection, and that these will be processed on weekdays only. For repeat requests the Pharmacy can be contacted via tel: 22500 or the pharmacy ordering email address: pharmacy.prescriptions@shg.gov.sh

SHG

10 November 2022