Change to COVID-19 Guidance Booklet

St Helena Government would like to inform members of the public that an amendment has been made to the COVID-19 Guidance Booklet.

The amendment has been made on page 5 of the document and refers to a ‘List specifically compiled for St Helena of conditions that might put people at a slightly increased risk from COVID-19’. This replaces the original List.

Hard copies of the booklet are available at the Public Library in Jamestown and a digital version can be accessed on the Coronavirus page of the SHG website via:

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/coronavirus-covid-19/evidence-statistics/.

The COVID-19 Guidance Booklet is an evolving document which will be adapted to reflect the advice and guidance as changes occur.

SHG

4 August 2022