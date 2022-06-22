Central Support Service Closure

The Central Support Service will be closed on Friday, 24 June 2022, to allow staff to participate in their Away Day.

These office closures will include the IT Section, Transport Section, Press Office, Statistics Office, Central Human Resources & Organisational Development office, Legislative Council staff office, and the Archives.

The Castle Reception will not be affected by this closure. Normal business will resume on Monday, 27 June 2022, at 8.30am.

We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

SHG

22 June 2022