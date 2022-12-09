Arrival of the MV Helena

The MV Helena is scheduled to arrive at James Bay on Monday, 12December 2022, at 6.30am where she will come alongside the Jetty at Ruperts and cargo operations will commence.

The public is therefore advised that the Jamestown Wharf and the whole of lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from Monday, 12December 2022, until all cargo operations have been completed. These areas will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

The public is thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

SHG

9 December 2022