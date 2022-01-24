Annual Price Inflation Rate At 2.6%

For the fourth quarter of 2021 the RPI has been measured at 108.4 (Chart 1). This is an increase of 0.2% from three months ago. It is also an increase of 2.6% from a year ago, when the RPI was 105.6. This means that the annual inflation rate is 2.6%, comparing prices in the fourth quarter of 2021 to the same time period in 2020. This is the highest inflation has been for more than two years, since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The index uses 203 representative items to measure price changes in nine different categories of household spending; over the past year, 88 items increased in price, 33 items decreased in price, and the price of 82 items remained unchanged. Notable changes over the past year include price increases in representative items within the Transport category, especially petrol and diesel fuel, increases in the price of some building construction materials, especially those representing iron and steel, and an adjustment to rental charges for Government Landlord housing.

The full Statistical Bulletin and a detailed data file can be found on the St Helena Government website here: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/statistics/the-economy.

SHG

24 January 2022