Adverse Sea Conditions

29 – 30 Nov 2022

The Emergency Planning Department would like to inform the public that a 1.5 to 2 meter North-Westerly swell is forecast for St Helena on Tuesday 29and Wednesday 30of Nov 2022. Although this swell is not very large it could produce unsettled sea conditions in James and Rupert’s Bay.

Boat owners should ensure their vessels are securely fixed to their moorings.

To avoid damage to vehicles, drivers are asked to take care when parking near the safety rails at the Seafront.

The public are advised to take due care and attention whilst swimming in the sea during this time, but are reminded that the swimming restrictions for both James Bay and Rupert’s Bay are still in place. This follows a recent leak from the wreck of the RFA Darkdale.

SHG

25 November 2022