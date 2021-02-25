St Helena Government

Titan Airways Flight Update – February 2021

Titan Airways Charter Flight departing St Helena Airport

25 February 2021

The flight commissioned by St Helena Government and operated by Titan Airways is expected to arrive to St Helena tomorrow, Friday 26 February 2021, with the current schedule as follows:

DateFlight NoDeparture Time LOCAL/UTCDeparture AirportArrival AirportArrival Time LOCAL/UTC
26/02/21ZT72410015London Stanstead EGSS / STNAccra DGAA / ACC0715
26/02/21ZT72410800Accra DGAA / ACCSt Helena FHSH / HLE1210
27/02/21ZT72421000St Helena FHSH / HLEAscension Island FHAW / ASI1210
27/02/21ZT72431410Ascension Island FHAW / ASISt Helena FHSH / HLE1620
28/02/21ZT72440900St Helena FHSH / HLEAccra DGAA / ACC1300
28/02/21ZT72441345Accra DGAA / ACCLondon Stansted EGSS /STN2055

All passengers, other than those arriving from Ascension, children aged 10 years or younger, and transit passengers departing St Helena within 24 hours, will be tested for COVID-19 on arrival to St Helena.

Following this, passengers will depart St Helena Airport for their place of quarantine, whether at a pre-assessed property or Bradley’s Camp, where they will begin their mandatory 14-day quarantine period. 

