Titan Airways Flight Update – February 2021

25 February 2021
The flight commissioned by St Helena Government and operated by Titan Airways is expected to arrive to St Helena tomorrow, Friday 26 February 2021, with the current schedule as follows:
|Date
|Flight No
|Departure Time LOCAL/UTC
|Departure Airport
|Arrival Airport
|Arrival Time LOCAL/UTC
|26/02/21
|ZT7241
|0015
|London Stanstead EGSS / STN
|Accra DGAA / ACC
|0715
|26/02/21
|ZT7241
|0800
|Accra DGAA / ACC
|St Helena FHSH / HLE
|1210
|27/02/21
|ZT7242
|1000
|St Helena FHSH / HLE
|Ascension Island FHAW / ASI
|1210
|27/02/21
|ZT7243
|1410
|Ascension Island FHAW / ASI
|St Helena FHSH / HLE
|1620
|28/02/21
|ZT7244
|0900
|St Helena FHSH / HLE
|Accra DGAA / ACC
|1300
|28/02/21
|ZT7244
|1345
|Accra DGAA / ACC
|London Stansted EGSS /STN
|2055
All passengers, other than those arriving from Ascension, children aged 10 years or younger, and transit passengers departing St Helena within 24 hours, will be tested for COVID-19 on arrival to St Helena.
Following this, passengers will depart St Helena Airport for their place of quarantine, whether at a pre-assessed property or Bradley’s Camp, where they will begin their mandatory 14-day quarantine period.
SHG
25 February 2021