Titan Airways Flight Update – February 2021

The flight commissioned by St Helena Government and operated by Titan Airways is expected to arrive to St Helena tomorrow, Friday 26 February 2021, with the current schedule as follows:

Date Flight No Departure Time LOCAL/UTC Departure Airport Arrival Airport Arrival Time LOCAL/UTC 26/02/21 ZT7241 0015 London Stanstead EGSS / STN Accra DGAA / ACC 0715 26/02/21 ZT7241 0800 Accra DGAA / ACC St Helena FHSH / HLE 1210 27/02/21 ZT7242 1000 St Helena FHSH / HLE Ascension Island FHAW / ASI 1210 27/02/21 ZT7243 1410 Ascension Island FHAW / ASI St Helena FHSH / HLE 1620 28/02/21 ZT7244 0900 St Helena FHSH / HLE Accra DGAA / ACC 1300 28/02/21 ZT7244 1345 Accra DGAA / ACC London Stansted EGSS /STN 2055

All passengers, other than those arriving from Ascension, children aged 10 years or younger, and transit passengers departing St Helena within 24 hours, will be tested for COVID-19 on arrival to St Helena.

Following this, passengers will depart St Helena Airport for their place of quarantine, whether at a pre-assessed property or Bradley’s Camp, where they will begin their mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

SHG

25 February 2021