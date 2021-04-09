The Duke Edinburgh 1921 – 2021

The Governor’s Office wish to share the sad news of the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The following is a statement from the Press Secretary to the Queen:

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

The Governor’s Office wish to advise that a condolence book will be available in the Castle from 8.30am on Monday, 12 April 2021, for members of the public to sign.

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

9 April 2021