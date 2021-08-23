COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic- 27 August 2021

The Health Services Directorate would like to advise the public that they have received a small stock of the AstraZeneca vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic is planned to take place on Friday, 27 August 2021. The vaccination clinic will be held at the Flu Pod at the General Hospital from 9am to 12 noon.

The clinic is open to any persons who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccinations. This applies to all persons resident on St Helena who will have reached the age of 18 years on or before 27 August 2021.

Any persons aged 18 years and above who may have recently arrived to the Island and need a first or second dose administered are also invited to receive the vaccine on this day.

Persons receiving their first dose will be advised of the date for your second dose appointment at the clinic.

There are a limited number of vaccine doses available and there is a shelf life in which they must be used. The Health Services Directorate therefore urges persons who are still to receive the vaccine to come forward now.

Please note that on this occasion it is not possible to operate the vaccination clinic on a walk-in basis: an appointment must be made. Appointments are available on a ‘first come, first served’ basis and bookings will close at 3pm on Thursday, 26 August.

Please book an appointment by contacting Peta Henry on tel: 22998 or email: peta.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Protect yourself to protect St Helena.

SHG

23 August 2021