The Rock Guards will be carrying out a controlled rock removal above Fiddlers Green, Upper Jamestown, approximately 100m below Sundale, at 10am tomorrow, Wednesday 5 May 2021.

Cordons and marshals will be in place and the public is asked to stay away from this area.

The public will be kept updated when works have been completed.

SHG

4 May 2021

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh