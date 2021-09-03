Weekly St Helena Police Report

During the period of Monday, 23, to Sunday, 29 August 2021, St Helena Police dealt with a total of 42 reports, resulting in two arrests.



Two persons were arrested for suspicion of being Over the Prescribed Limit, they have since been charged to appear before the Court.



Other reports included Underage Drinking, Road Traffic Offences, a Road Traffic Collision, and a Hazmat Oil Spill, all of which are currently under investigation.



This week Police have proactively carried out a number of community engagements as well as serving summons and court letters.



St Helena Police thank the community and partnering agencies for their continued support and assistance in keeping the Island safe.



Until next time, have a good week and stay safe!

SHG

3 September 2021