St Helena Police Report, 9 – 22 August 2021

During the period of Monday, 9 August, to Sunday, 22 August 2021, St Helena Police dealt with a total of 90 reports resulting in six arrests.



One person was arrested for causing Criminal Damage and was released without being charged.



One person was arrested for suspicion of being Over the Prescribed Limit and is now on Police conditional bail.



One person was arrested for failing to stop as well as failing to provide a specimen of breath and is now being charged to appear before the Court.



Two persons were arrested for breaching the Sexual Offences Prevention Order and have been charged to appear before the Court.



One person was arrested for being Over the Prescribed Limit and has been charged to appear before the Court.



Other reports included criminal damage, road traffic offences and collisions, failing to stop having been involved in a road traffic collision, anti-social behaviour, theft and being drunk in a public place – all of which are currently under investigation.



During this period Police also carried out a number of Community Engagements as well as serving summons and court letters.



SHG

24 August 2021

SHG

24 August 2021