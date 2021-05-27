Police and Criminal Evidence (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to be taken to Formal Legislative Council

Executive Council has agreed for the Police and Criminal Evidence (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to be printed, published and tabled as Government business at the formal Legislative Council meeting taking place on Friday, 28 May 2021.

The current Police and Criminal Evidence Ordinance, 2003, requires a person who has been detained to be charged within 24 hours and may only be placed on conditional bail after being charged, not before. The Police and Criminal Evidence (Amendment) Bill, 2021, makes provision for St Helena Police to be able to impose pre-charge conditional bail (Police Bail).

The provisions are drafted in line with the provisions of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act, 1984, of the United Kingdom.

Executive Council supported the Bill as it will allow additional protection to victims, witnesses and the general public. It will also prevent custody having to be used in some cases.

Further background to the Bill can be viewed in the ExCo Memo available on the SHG website here: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/28-2021-Police-And-Criminal-Evidence-Amendment-Bill-2021.pdf

The Bill itself is published on the SHG website here: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/bills-for-an-ordinance/

27 May 2021