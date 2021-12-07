COVID-19 Booster/Vaccinations

The Health Services Directorate would like to offer the opportunity for a booster or first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to any persons booked for travel on the outward bound Titan Airways flights, scheduled to depart St Helena to:

Ascension Island on: Sunday, 12 December 2021, Wednesday, 5 January 2022, Thursday, 6 January 2022

London, Stansted on: Monday, 13 December 2021, Friday, 7 January 2022

If you would like to receive the booster vaccination before your departure please contact the COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards, via: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh to book an appointment.

The booster/vaccination clinic for persons travelling on the dates listed above will take place on Wednesday, 8 and Thursday, 9 December 2021, between 9am – 3pm, at the Flu Pod, the General Hospital, Jamestown.

Please bring along your previous vaccination cards for recording purposes. If you did not receive your previous vaccination on-island, then you are asked to please bring along your passport for identification purposes.

SHG

6 December 2021