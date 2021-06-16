Working Group Established For Jacobs Ladder Refurbishment Project

In March 2021, Lord Michael Ashcroft KCMG, PC, made a generous donation of £300,000 to the British Napoleonic Bicentenary Trust to support the preservation of the built heritage on St Helena. One of the projects being considered is the repair of Jacobs Ladder.

A working group consisting of Board Secretariat, Natasha Bargo, Press Officer, Jodie Scipio-Constantine, Heritage Society representative, Andrew Pearce, Project Assurance, Alfreda Yon, Project Manager, Kyle Shoesmith, Architect Advisor from Tulane University School of Architecture, Brent Fortenberry, External Funding Coordinator, James Bramble, and Project Executive (Chair), Derek Henry, has been established to take the Jacobs Ladder Refurbishment Project forward.

The group has been meeting on a monthly basis to discuss the Project and review detailed designs of the Ladder which will enable detailed costings to be finalised. Once this has been undertaken, a round of public consultation will take place. More information on the public consultation will be released in due course.

#StHelena #JacobsLadder

SHG

16 June 2021