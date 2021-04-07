Vaccination Programme – Second Dose Roll Out – Week Two

The Health Directorate will continue the roll out of the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine during the week commencing Monday, 12 April.

Please check your AstraZeneca appointment card for the date on which you will receive your second dose.

The Health Directorate would like to ask all persons to please attend on the day specified on your Oxford AstraZeneca appointment card. Please also attend the same vaccination clinic at which you received your first dose. This will allow the continuation of efficient vaccination and administrative processes.

It is imperative that you bring your yellow vaccination card when you go to receive your second dose. If you do not have your card with you, staff will not be able to provide you with the second dose. The yellow vaccination card is required for administrative and record keeping purposes.

You will be required to keep these cards thereafter as proof that you have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The upcoming vaccination clinic locations and times are below, please note that all vaccinations clinics will now open from 9am and the mobile clinics will now end at 5pm.

Date Venue Time Monday,

12 April Flu Pod, The General Hospital

Levelwood Clinic 09:00 – 16:00

09:00 – 17:00 Tuesday, 13 April Flu Pod, The General Hospital

Sandy Bay Community Centre

Blue Hill Community Centre 09:00 – 16:00

09:00 – 12:30

13:30 – 18:00 Wednesday, 14 April Flu Pod, The General Hospital

Half Tree Hollow Community Centre 09:00 – 16:00

09:00 – 17:00 Thursday, 15 April Flu Pod, The General Hospital Harford Community Centre 09:00 – 16:00

09:00 – 17:00 Friday, 16 April Flu Pod, The General Hospital

Kingshurst Community Centre 09:00 – 16:00

09:00 – 17:00 Saturday, 17 April Flu Pod, The General Hospital

Half Tree Hollow Community Centre 09:00 – 16:00

09:00 – 17:00

If you have not yet received your first dose and have decided you now would like to, please call Peta Henry on tel: 22998 or email: peta.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh

However members of the public interested in receiving the first dose should be aware that the Health Directorate has only a limited supply of vaccines available. Vaccines are only available to residents of St Helena. Saint Helenians who reside on St Helena, persons in service of the Crown in the right of the Government of St Helena and their dependants, persons exempt from immigration by virtue of their employment and their dependents, persons with long term entry/work permits and their dependents are classified as residents and are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Transit passengers, tourists and others who do not fall within the above categories will be declined.

The Health Directorate apologises for this inconvenience. However it is a necessary measure to ensure the efficient use of the available supply of vaccines for the island’s community.

If you have any further queries, please email:communitycovid19@sainthelena.gov.sh

SHG

07 April 2021