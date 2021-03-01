Vaccination Programme – Bookings Now Open to Groups 4 and 5

The Health Directorate has invited those in Group 1 (Frontline Workers), Group 2 (Institutions), and Group 3 (Extremely Clinically Vulnerable) to receive their first dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine in the week beginning Monday, 1 March 2021.

All persons in Groups 4 (aged 55+) and 5 (aged 18-54) are now also invited to receive their first dose of the vaccine. Given the small numbers involved, it is anticipated that everyone can be vaccinated by the end of March. The Health Directorate will therefore not make an age distinction and anyone aged 18 and over are now invited to receive the vaccine.

In order to make an informed decision on whether you wish to receive the vaccine, please listen out for radio discussions and look out for a presentation soon to be aired on the TV promo channel.

Information sessions have been organised to be held at the Jamestown Community Centre as follows:

Date Time Thursday, 4 March 11:00 – 12:30 Friday, 5 March 13:00 – 14:30 Saturday, 6 March 10:30 – 12:00

More information sessions are planned in the week beginning 8 March and dates will be confirmed nearer the time.

The Health Directorate will be operating an appointments system in order to carefully plan distribution of the vaccine. This is because once a vial of the vaccine is opened, it must be used within six hours. If there is not sufficient people booked within that six hour period, the remaining vaccine within that vial would be wasted. For the same reason, it is requested that the public are punctual for appointments.

Appointments are available as follows:

Date Venue Time Monday, 8 March General Hospital

Levelwood Clinic 08:00 – 16:00

08:00 – 18:00 Tuesday, 9 March General Hospital

Sandy Bay Community Centre

Blue Hill Community Centre 08:00 – 16:00

08:00 – 12:30

13:30 – 18:00 Wednesday, 10 March General Hospital

Half Tree Hollow Community Centre 08:00 – 16:00



08:00 – 18:00 Thursday, 11 March General Hospital Harford Community Centre 08:00 – 16:00

08:00 – 18:00 Friday, 12 March General Hospital

Kingshurst Community Centre 08:00 – 16:00

08:00 – 18:00 Saturday, 13 March General Hospital

Half Tree Hollow Community Centre 08:00 – 16:00



08:00 – 18:00 Monday, 15 March General Hospital

Half Tree Hollow Community Centre 08:00 – 16:00



08:00 – 18:00 Tuesday, 16 March General Hospital

Harford Community Centre 08:00 – 16:00

08:00 – 18:00 Wednesday, 17 March General Hospital

Kingshurst Community Centre 08:00–16:00 08:00–18:00 Thursday, 18 March General Hospital

Half Tree Hollow Community Centre 08:00 – 16:00

08:00 – 18:00 Friday, 19 March General Hospital

Harford Community Centre 08:00 – 16:00

08:00 – 18:00 Saturday, 20 March General Hospital

Kingshurst Community Centre 08:00 – 16:00

08:00 – 18:00

Please be advised that there are sufficient appointments available over the coming weeks to vaccinate the entire eligible population of St Helena (aged 18 and over).

In order to book an appointment, please contact Executive Officer, Peta Henry, between 8am and 4pm, Monday to Friday, on tel: 22998 or via email peta.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh . Please be patient if the phone line is engaged.

The Health Directorate would encourage all persons aged 18 and over to receive the vaccine in order to protect yourself and the community of St Helena.

SHG

1 March 2021