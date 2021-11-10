UK Overseas Territories agree Climate Change Pledge at COP26

The UK Overseas Territories (OTs) have agreed an ‘Overseas Territories Climate Change Pledge’.

The Pledge was issued via the UK Overseas Territories Association on Saturday, 6 November 2021, to coincide with the OTs’ event ‘Our Vision for Healthy Oceans’ at COP26 in Glasgow on Nature Day in the UK Pavilion. This session is available online here: https://youtu.be/X8keWKNrTb0

The UK OTs collectively are custodians of the sixth largest marine estate in the world.

SHG

10 November 2021